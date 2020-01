What The Trump Administration Has Said About The Soleimani Killing Trump administration officials are asking the public to trust them about the need to kill a top Iranian general. But information has been scarce — to the press, to the public and even to Congress.

What The Trump Administration Has Said About The Soleimani Killing Media What The Trump Administration Has Said About The Soleimani Killing What The Trump Administration Has Said About The Soleimani Killing Audio will be available later today. Trump administration officials are asking the public to trust them about the need to kill a top Iranian general. But information has been scarce — to the press, to the public and even to Congress. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor