The Diary Of An 'Undesirable' Anthony Acevedo was the first Mexican-American Holocaust survivor registered at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington D.C. Latino USA follows Acevedo as he takes us through his journey as an Army medic stationed in Europe during World War II, to the moment when he was captured by the Nazis and taken to a concentration camp known as Berga in Germany. He recorded what he saw in a secret diary. Little did he know that his diary was going to become physical evidence of the horrors that American soldiers and other prisoners faced inside Berga.



This story originally aired in May of 2018.

The Diary Of An 'Undesirable' Listen · 30:07 30:07 The Diary Of An 'Undesirable' 30:07 Latino USA The Diary Of An 'Undesirable' The Diary Of An 'Undesirable' Listen · 30:07 30:07 Anthony Acevedo was the first Mexican-American Holocaust survivor registered at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington D.C. Latino USA follows Acevedo as he takes us through his journey as an Army medic stationed in Europe during World War II, to the moment when he was captured by the Nazis and taken to a concentration camp known as Berga in Germany. He recorded what he saw in a secret diary. Little did he know that his diary was going to become physical evidence of the horrors that American soldiers and other prisoners faced inside Berga.



This story originally aired in May of 2018. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor