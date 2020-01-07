Mattress Store Calls Police On Woman Accused Of Stealing A Few Z's

When an employee opened a Missouri mattress store last week, he found a woman wandering inside. She insisted she had tested a mattress the night before and fell asleep.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A woman who tested a mattress in a Richmond Heights, Mo., store found it too comfortable. An employee came to open the store last week and found the woman wandering inside that morning. She insisted she had tested a mattress the night before and fell asleep. The store called police, but they declined to arrest the woman for trespassing or for stealing a few z's. Police called it the best mattress endorsement we have ever heard.

