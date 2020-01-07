A Wisconsin Man Has Been Reunited With His 1977 Class Ring

Kevin Kinney was traveling across Europe when he misplaced it. Some time later an Australian man bought some gloves at an Athens market and got an extra surprise: Kinney's ring was inside!

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. After more than 40 years and traveling multiple continents, a Wisconsin man and his high school class ring have been reunited. Kevin Kinney was traveling across Europe by train in 1977 when he misplaced it. Sometime later, an Australian man bought some gloves at an Athens market and got an extra surprise - Kinney's ring. It was inside. The Australian man's granddaughter got it back to Kinney last month. Now, that's a way to ring in the new year.

