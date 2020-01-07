'Boys & Sex' Peggy Orenstein's new book, 'Boys & Sex,' is based on extensive interviews with more than 100 college and college-bound boys between the ages of 16 and 22. "When I was doing ['Girls & Sex'] the kind of core issue with girls was that they were being cut off from their bodies and not understanding their bodies' response and their needs and their limits and their desires," she says. "With boys, it felt like they were being cut off from their hearts." Orenstein talks about hookup culture, homophobia, and the effects of internet porn.



Also, TV critic David Bianculli reviews 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' on NBC.

'Boys & Sex' Listen · 48:33 48:33 'Boys & Sex' 48:33 Fresh Air 'Boys & Sex' 'Boys & Sex' Listen · 48:33 48:33 Peggy Orenstein's new book, 'Boys & Sex,' is based on extensive interviews with more than 100 college and college-bound boys between the ages of 16 and 22. "When I was doing ['Girls & Sex'] the kind of core issue with girls was that they were being cut off from their bodies and not understanding their bodies' response and their needs and their limits and their desires," she says. "With boys, it felt like they were being cut off from their hearts." Orenstein talks about hookup culture, homophobia, and the effects of internet porn.



Also, TV critic David Bianculli reviews 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' on NBC. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor