The Iranian American Perspective On The U.S. And Iran

In Washington state last weekend, more than 60 travelers of Iranian descent were detained and questioned at the U.S.-Canada border.

Many of them were Iranian American U.S. citizens, which means they should have been granted lawful entry without delay.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection claimed that initial reports on these delays were false.

We also get the view from Iranian Americans on how their communities have responded to the escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

We spoke with Jason Rezaian, global opinions writer and former Tehran bureau chief for the Washington Post, Sarah Parvini, metro reporter for the Los Angeles Times; Zolan Kanno-Youngs, homeland security correspondent for the New York Times; David Leopold, an immigration attorney with Ulmer & Berne LLP; Yeganeh Torbati, a reporter for ProPublica.

