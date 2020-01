Senate Republicans To Move Forward With Impeachment Trial Without Democratic Support Senate Republicans decided on Tuesday to move forward with an impeachment resolution that sets the parameters for a trial without support from Democrats, who are demanding witness testimony.

Senate Republicans To Move Forward With Impeachment Trial Without Democratic Support Politics Senate Republicans To Move Forward With Impeachment Trial Without Democratic Support Senate Republicans To Move Forward With Impeachment Trial Without Democratic Support Audio will be available later today. Senate Republicans decided on Tuesday to move forward with an impeachment resolution that sets the parameters for a trial without support from Democrats, who are demanding witness testimony. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor