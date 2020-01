Trump Plays Down Idea Of Quick U.S. Departure From Iraq President Trump said on Tuesday that the U.S. has no intention of a quick withdrawal of its forces from Iraq, saying a quick departure "would mean that Iran would have a much bigger foothold" in Iraq.

