Military Base Housing U.S. Troops In Iraq Has Been Attacked

A military base housing U.S. troops has been targeted by rocket attacks late on Tuesday, Iran's state-run PressTV reported.

"Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has targeted the US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Anbar province in western Iraq after vowing to retaliate the US assassination of top Iranian anti-terror commander, Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani," the network said.

There is no information on damage or casualties, according to Reuters.

The White House says it is aware of the alleged attacks on U.S. facilities in Iraq.

"The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team," White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Some things reported by the media will later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.