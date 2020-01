Demonstrations Against Indian Law Morph Into Anti-Government Protests Protesters continue to demonstrate against the Indian government's moves to marginalize Muslims. The protesters are mainly urban elites and for now aren't a political threat to Prime Minister Modi.

Protesters continue to demonstrate against the Indian government's moves to marginalize Muslims. The protesters are mainly urban elites and for now aren't a political threat to Prime Minister Modi.