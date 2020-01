Recent Head Coach Hirings Spotlight NFL's Lack Of Diversity The hiring of three NFL head coaches, all white, has stirred up talk about the league's lack of diversity in its coaching ranks. Only three of 32 teams have an African American head coach.

