Iraq Responds To Iran's Missile Attack On 2 Military Bases The country most affected by the escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran is Iraq. Iran has made the latest move — launching missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces at bases in Iraq.

Iraq Responds To Iran's Missile Attack On 2 Military Bases Middle East Iraq Responds To Iran's Missile Attack On 2 Military Bases Iraq Responds To Iran's Missile Attack On 2 Military Bases Audio will be available later today. The country most affected by the escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran is Iraq. Iran has made the latest move — launching missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces at bases in Iraq. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor