Fort Bragg Families Hold It Together While Troops Deploy The 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg can deploy at a moment's notice. In response to rising tensions in the Middle East, it did just that. Their families in North Carolina are left behind.

Fort Bragg Families Hold It Together While Troops Deploy National Fort Bragg Families Hold It Together While Troops Deploy Fort Bragg Families Hold It Together While Troops Deploy Audio will be available later today. The 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg can deploy at a moment's notice. In response to rising tensions in the Middle East, it did just that. Their families in North Carolina are left behind. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor