Accessibility links
Episode 386: The Cost Of Free Doughnuts : Planet Money Free is cool, but it can backfire. On today's show, what happens when you take something that's free and give it a price. | Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here.
NPR logo

Episode 386: The Cost Of Free Doughnuts

Listen · 20:02
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/794592539/794625917" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Episode 386: The Cost Of Free Doughnuts

Planet Money

Episode 386: The Cost Of Free Doughnuts

Chana Joffe-Walt

Alex Blumberg

Episode 386: The Cost Of Free Doughnuts

Listen · 20:02
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/794592539/794625917" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

U.S. soldiers receive refreshments, including doughnuts, from an American Red Cross clubmobile in London. Soldiers today still resent a Red Cross move to charge for doughnuts. Library of Congress hide caption

toggle caption
Library of Congress

U.S. soldiers receive refreshments, including doughnuts, from an American Red Cross clubmobile in London. Soldiers today still resent a Red Cross move to charge for doughnuts.

Library of Congress

Note: This episode originally ran in 2012.

If you think about every other price in the world — a dollar, $12.99, a million dollars — free stands out.

Everybody likes free. But free can be dangerous, too. Today's show is about what happens when you take something that was free and you give it a price. That is a highly risky move. And the damage can be enormous.

Free of charge, we bring you the story of the Red Cross, its free doughnuts, and what happened when they suddenly weren't free any more.

Music: "Started Something" and "Just For Fun."

Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts and NPR One.

You know what's free? Our weekly newsletter.