On The Trail: It's An Election Year, Charlie Brown "It is clear in polling that Democrats believe [former Vice President Joe] Biden is the candidate can beat Trump. It is not clear in fundraising standards," says The Hill's Reid Wilson.

On The Trail: It's An Election Year, Charlie Brown

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders greets people during a campaign event in Winterset, Iowa. The Iowa Democratic caucuses will take place on February 3, 2020, making it the first nominating contest for the Democratic Party in choosing their presidential candidate for the general election. JOE RAEDLE/GETTY IMAGES hide caption

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders greets people during a campaign event in Winterset, Iowa. The Iowa Democratic caucuses will take place on February 3, 2020, making it the first nominating contest for the Democratic Party in choosing their presidential candidate for the general election.

The Democratic caucuses in Iowa are less than a month away. It's the first true test for the remaining Democratic presidential candidates, when caucus-goers cast their picks for who they want on the party ticket.

But a lot could happen between now and the caucus.

While a few leaders have emerged, those who are trailing haven't given up. Michael Bloomberg's campaign announced yesterday that it purchased a 60-second Super Bowl ad at a cost of around ten million dollars.

To discuss campaign matters on the national stage and what's on the agenda for legislatures in key states, we spoke with Reid Wilson, national correspondent for The Hill; Brenda Landwehr (R), member of the Kansas House of Representatives; and Jennifer McClellan (D), a Virginia state senator.

