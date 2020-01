Esports Posts Its First $1 Billion Year Esports — competitive video gaming — raked in more than $1 billion globally in 2019, according to analytics company Newzoo. Remer Rietkerk, Newzoo's head of esports, speaks with NPR's Ari Shapiro.

Esports Posts Its First $1 Billion Year

Esports — competitive video gaming — raked in more than $1 billion globally in 2019, according to analytics company Newzoo. Remer Rietkerk, Newzoo's head of esports, speaks with NPR's Ari Shapiro.