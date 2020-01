John Baldessari, Conceptual Art Pioneer, Has Died Artist John Baldessari died last Thursday at his home in Venice, Calif. The artist helped shape not just a movement — conceptual art — but the LA art scene itself. He was 88.

Artist John Baldessari died last Thursday at his home in Venice, Calif. The artist helped shape not just a movement — conceptual art — but the LA art scene itself. He was 88.