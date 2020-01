Former Auto Executive Carlos Ghosn Holds First Press Conference Since Fleeing Japan Former auto executive Carlos Ghosn made his first public statements since secretly fleeing prosecution in Japan for refuge in Lebanon. He railed against his treatment and those who he says set him up.

Former Auto Executive Carlos Ghosn Holds First Press Conference Since Fleeing Japan

Former auto executive Carlos Ghosn made his first public statements since secretly fleeing prosecution in Japan for refuge in Lebanon. He railed against his treatment and those who he says set him up.