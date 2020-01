Advocates Call For Federal Probe Of Mississippi Corrections Department It's been a difficult time at Mississippi's prisons. Five inmates were killed and then two inmates escaped. Many of the state's prisons remain locked down as authorities and lawmakers seek solutions.

Advocates Call For Federal Probe Of Mississippi Corrections Department National Advocates Call For Federal Probe Of Mississippi Corrections Department Advocates Call For Federal Probe Of Mississippi Corrections Department Audio will be available later today. It's been a difficult time at Mississippi's prisons. Five inmates were killed and then two inmates escaped. Many of the state's prisons remain locked down as authorities and lawmakers seek solutions. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor