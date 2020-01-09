Florida Woman Has 2 Sets Of Twin Boys In 2019

Alexzandria Wolliston of West Palm Beach had twins in March and then again in December. She tells WPTV that they're a blessing from her grandmothers, who both lost twins in childbirth.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A woman in West Palm Beach, Fla., got a big surprise. News channel WPTV reports that Alexzandria Wolliston had twins in March. Then in December, it happened again - two sets of twin boys in 2019. She says they're a blessing from her grandmothers, who both lost twins in childbirth.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ALEXZANDRIA WOLLISTON: I feel like my grandmothers gave me their kids. They just sent them down for me.

MARTIN: She also has a 3-year-old, who she says is like two kids in one.

