Episode 963: 13,000 Economists. 1 Question.

The American Economic Association's annual conference is the biggest meeting of economists in the United States. Everyone who's anyone in economics attends.

We decided to go and ask a bunch of different economists one simple question to try and better understand not only the economy, but life, and the world.

The question is: What's the most useful idea in economics?

