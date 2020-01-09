Accessibility links
Unplugged: When Governments Cut Internet Access "Internet blackouts are more like a hammer, they don't take that much sophistication, but there are other censorship techniques that are more like a scalpel," says cyber security policy expert Justin Sherman.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.
NPR logo

Unplugged: When Governments Cut Internet Access

Listen · 35:22
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/794996865/795001184" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Unplugged: When Governments Cut Internet Access

1A

Unplugged: When Governments Cut Internet Access

Unplugged: When Governments Cut Internet Access

Listen · 35:22
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/794996865/795001184" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Governments in India, Sudan and Nicaragua, among others, have restricted access to the internet in the past year. SUSANA BATES/SUSANA BATES/AFP/GETTY IMAGES hide caption

toggle caption
SUSANA BATES/SUSANA BATES/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

Governments in India, Sudan and Nicaragua, among others, have restricted access to the internet in the past year.

SUSANA BATES/SUSANA BATES/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

In November, mass protests erupted in Iran over raised oil prices. How did the government respond?

It shut off the internet. For days, people in Iran could not communicate online with anybody inside or out of the country.

More and more governments are turning to internet blackouts as a way to control their citizens. Indian-controlled Kashmir experienced 59 complete or partial internet blackouts last year, all in response to protests.

In today's episode, we talk about authoritarian governments with Justin Sherman; cybersecurity policy fellow at New America; and Nima Fatemi, founding director of Kandoo, a cybersecurity non-profit and independent security researcher.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.