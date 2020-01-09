Unplugged: When Governments Cut Internet Access

In November, mass protests erupted in Iran over raised oil prices. How did the government respond?

It shut off the internet. For days, people in Iran could not communicate online with anybody inside or out of the country.

More and more governments are turning to internet blackouts as a way to control their citizens. Indian-controlled Kashmir experienced 59 complete or partial internet blackouts last year, all in response to protests.

In today's episode, we talk about authoritarian governments with Justin Sherman; cybersecurity policy fellow at New America; and Nima Fatemi, founding director of Kandoo, a cybersecurity non-profit and independent security researcher.

