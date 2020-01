Morning News Brief Details emerge about the crash of a Ukrainian airliner near Tehran. The House passes a resolution restricting Trumps actions against Iran. And, Boeing releases troubling employee communications.

Morning News Brief Morning News Brief Morning News Brief Audio will be available later today. Details emerge about the crash of a Ukrainian airliner near Tehran. The House passes a resolution restricting Trumps actions against Iran. And, Boeing releases troubling employee communications. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor