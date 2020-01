Iranian Americans Anxiously Follow Events In Iran The U.S. and Iran may have pulled back from the brink of war but tensions remain high. Iranian American activists and writers talk about their fears and hopes for what's next.

Iranian Americans Anxiously Follow Events In Iran National Iranian Americans Anxiously Follow Events In Iran Iranian Americans Anxiously Follow Events In Iran Audio will be available later today. The U.S. and Iran may have pulled back from the brink of war but tensions remain high. Iranian American activists and writers talk about their fears and hopes for what's next. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor