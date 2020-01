Library Card Registration Day Was Started By Rapper NoName Chicago rapper Noname is encouraging people to get their own library cards. She also started a book club with the intention of promoting works by authors of color.

Library Card Registration Day Was Started By Rapper NoName Library Card Registration Day Was Started By Rapper NoName Library Card Registration Day Was Started By Rapper NoName Audio will be available later today. Chicago rapper Noname is encouraging people to get their own library cards. She also started a book club with the intention of promoting works by authors of color. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor