Evidence Suggests Missile Brought Down Ukrainian Airliner Canada mourns the deaths of Canadian citizens aboard the Ukrainian jetliner that plunged from the sky near Tehran. Investigators are looking into whether the plane was shot down by an Iranian missile.

Audio will be available later today.