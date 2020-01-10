New York Museum Separates Meghan And Harry From Wax Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to take a step back from royal duties. As Buckingham Palace sorts out details, Madame Tussauds in Manhattan removed them from the royals display.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. We are still processing this news that Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, want to step back from royal duties. As Buckingham Palace sorts out the details, Madame Tussauds is not waiting. The museum in New York said it would render the separation in wax. Harry and Meghan's wax statues are going to move from the royal family set into what's called the A-List Party room with the likes of Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman and the Kardashians.

