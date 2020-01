Minnesotans Keep Alive The Tradition Of Makeshift Hockey Rinks For some in Minnesota, winter means building a backyard hockey rink. Some sheets of ice are framed by scrap wood, others are made from kits than can cost thousands of dollars.

