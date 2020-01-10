Nun Requests A Kiss From Pope Francis. He Obliges

A nun called out to the pope from a crowd in Rome and requested a kiss. He wanted to make sure she wouldn't bite. She promised, and the pope gave her a peck on the cheek.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Many Christians hold the idea that nobody's perfect, everybody fails, but you keep trying. Pope Francis publicly demonstrated this when he walked in St. Peter's Square. A woman yanked his hand. He shouted and swatted her away. He later apologized and then had another chance. A nun called out to him from a crowd and requested a kiss. This time he replied, promise you won't bite? She promised, and the pope gave her a peck on the cheek.

