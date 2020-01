Jeremy O. Harris On 'Slave Play'

One of Broadway's hottest tickets last year was a play with no big-name actors by a 30-year-old black queer writer. Jeremy O. Harris talks to Sam about poking the bear that is Broadway, and whether he thinks he'll be embraced there long-term. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org.

This episode was produced Brent Baughman and edited by Kitty Eisele.