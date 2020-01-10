Weekly Wrap: Harvey Weinstein Trial Begins, Iran Conflict, Plus Getting Off Twitter

Elise Hu steps in for Sam this week from member station WBEZ in Chicago and is joined by NPR's Peter Sagal, host of 'Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!', and Greta Johnsen of WBEZ's 'Nerdette' podcast. They discuss Harvey Weinstein, who is on trial in New York for sex crimes while new charges are filed against him in Los Angeles. Plus, an Iranian-American writer shares her perspective on decades of disputes between Iran and the U.S. Also, Peter tries to get off Twitter.

This episode of NPR's It's Been a Minute was guest-hosted by Elise Hu. The show is produced by Brent Baughman, Anjuli Sastry and Danny Hensel. Our editor is Kitty Eisele. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson.