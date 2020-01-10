Best Of: 'Joker' Dir. Todd Phillips / Andrea Bernstein on 'American Oligarchs' 'Joker' is an origin story for the villain in the Batman series, but director Todd Phillips says it's not a comic book movie. "It really started as an experiment, so to speak. ... Maybe you could get one of those deep-dive character study movies done nowadays in the studio system if you disguise it as a comic book film."



Author Andrea Bernstein, co-host of the podcast 'Trump, Inc.' and the author of the new book 'American Oligarchs,' talks with Terry Gross about the family histories of both the Trumps and the Kushners — and their "marriage of money and power."



John Powers reviews HBO's adaptation of Stephen King's thriller 'The Outsider.'