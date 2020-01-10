Spindrift: Bill Creelman

Bill Creelman graduated from college in 1996 with a business plan — to sell smoked fish from Nantucket. But over time, that idea morphed unpredictably into a brand that sold cocktail seasonings and supplies.

After selling that company to liquor giant Diageo, Bill wanted to stay in the beverage industry.

As a way of kicking his Diet Coke habit, he started making sparkling water with a fresh squeeze of lemon or grapefruit. That deceptively simple idea grew into Spindrift, a beverage that came with huge production challenges.

Today, the company has an annual revenue topping $100 million.

