Spindrift: Bill Creelman Bill Creelman graduated from college in 1996 with a business plan — to sell smoked fish from Nantucket. But over time, that idea morphed unpredictably into a brand that sold cocktail seasonings and supplies. After selling that company to liquor giant Diageo, Bill wanted to stay in the beverage industry. As a way of kicking his Diet Coke habit, he started making sparkling water with a fresh squeeze of lemon or grapefruit. That deceptively simple idea grew into Spindrift, a beverage that came with huge production challenges. Today, the company has an annual revenue topping $100 million. PLUS in our post-script "How You Built That," Gaurav Chawla loved home-made chai but hated how long it took to make. So he quit his engineering job and started the five-year process to create Chime — an automatic chai brewer that uses tea and spices from India.
Spindrift: Bill Creelman

Listen · 1:06:42
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/795307485/795369149" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
How I Built This with Guy Raz

Bill Creelman is the founder of Spindrift
Enlarge this image
Olivia Fields for NPR
Olivia Fields for NPR
How You Built That: Chime

Gaurav Chawla loved home-made chai but hated how long it took to make. So, he quit his engineering job and started the five-year process to create Chime — an automatic chai brewer that uses tea and spices from India.

