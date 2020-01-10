The News Roundup For January 10, 2020

Enlarge this image toggle caption SAEED KHAN/SAEED KHAN/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES SAEED KHAN/SAEED KHAN/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

In domestic news, the House votes to limit President Trump's war-making power against Iran, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell takes the impeachment trial into his own hands.

A major earthquake rocks Puerto Rico, and the presidential campaign season continues.

Meanwhile, Iran continues to dominate international news. The decision by President Trump to kill Iran's top general has had consequences that are being felt far beyond the Middle East.

Also, Australia continues to struggle with devastating bush fires – and Buckingham Palace finds itself dealing with a very different fight.

For our conversation about domestic news, we spoke with David Gura, correspondent at MSNBC; Molly Ball, national political correspondent for TIME; and David Lightman, national political correspondent for McClatchy.

And for our international roundup, we spoke with Daniel Kurtz-Phelan, executive editor at Foreign Affairs; Peter Bergen, CNN's national security analyst; Anne McElvoy, senior editor at The Economist; and Jonny Dymond, BBC Royal Correspondent.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.