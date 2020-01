Growing Public Evidence Suggests Ukrainian Jetliner Was Hit By Missile As investigators learn more about what happened to a Ukrainian International Airlines flight which crashed in Tehran, a growing body of online evidence suggests it was shot out of the sky.

As investigators learn more about what happened to a Ukrainian International Airlines flight which crashed in Tehran, a growing body of online evidence suggests it was shot out of the sky.