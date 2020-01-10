The 1A Movie Club Sees 'Little Women'

Enlarge this image toggle caption WILSON WEBB COPYRIGHT © 2019 CTMG, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. WILSON WEBB COPYRIGHT © 2019 CTMG, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Are you a Meg, Jo, Beth, or Amy? We have Louisa May Alcott to thank for these four sisters featured in her semi-autobiographical novel, "Little Women," which was published over a century and a half ago.

In the late 19th century, "Little Women" was a rare opportunity for women to see themselves reflected in American literature.

That resonance has continued up to today, with the latest film adaptation from director Greta Gerwig. It's left critics and audiences gushing about how much the story means to them.

How does the film honor Alcott's semi-autobiographical world, and expand upon it? And what does "Little Women" illuminate about who gets to tell stories—and who chooses to listen?

John Horn, host of KPCC's The Frame; Anne Boyd Rioux, author of "Meg, Jo, Beth, Amy: The Story of Little Women and Why It Still Matters;" and Rachel Handler, staff writer at Vulture join for this meeting of the 1A Movie Club.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.