Accessibility links
Iran 'Unintentionally' Shot Down Ukrainian Jetliner, Killing 176 People Iranian state TV quotes a military statement blaming human error for the attack. Missiles struck the plane just after it took off, causing it to crash on the outskirts of Tehran.
NPR logo Iran 'Unintentionally' Shot Down Ukrainian Jetliner, Killing 176 People

Middle East

Iran 'Unintentionally' Shot Down Ukrainian Jetliner, Killing 176 People

Barbara Campbell

Enlarge this image

A rescue worker searches the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed near Tehran on Wednesday, killing all on board. Iranian state TV reported Saturday that the military mistakenly shot the plane down. Ebrahim Noroozi/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Ebrahim Noroozi/AP

A rescue worker searches the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed near Tehran on Wednesday, killing all on board. Iranian state TV reported Saturday that the military mistakenly shot the plane down.

Ebrahim Noroozi/AP

Iran's state TV says it "unintentionally" shot missiles at a Ukrainian jetliner minutes after takeoff on Wednesday. The plane crashed on the outskirts of Tehran, killing 176 people. A statement from the Iranian military blamed human error.

Ukrainian Plane Crash In Iran: Here's What The Available Evidence Shows

National Security

Ukrainian Plane Crash In Iran: Here's What The Available Evidence Shows

Iran's foreign minister tweeted that it was a "sad day" but that the U.S. "adventurism" had caused the disaster.

The Ukrainian International Airlines flight was headed for Kyiv and carried Iranian, Canadian and Ukrainian passengers and crew.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, other officials and analysts had already said it appeared the attack may have been a mistake. It came amid tensions between the U.S. and Iran following the U.S. drone strike that killed a senior Iranian military official and Iran's missile attack on bases housing American forces in Iraq.