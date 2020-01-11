Accessibility links
Journalist Ronan Farrow Plays Not My Job On 'Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!' Farrow won a Pulitzer Prize for his reporting on Harvey Weinstein and is the author of the book Catch And Kill. We'll ask him three questions about the rulers of ancient Egypt.

Not My Job: We Quiz Journalist Ronan Farrow On Egyptian Pharoahs

Heard on Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Ronan Farrow attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 24, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

We've invited journalist and author Ronan Farrow — who won a Pulitzer Prize for his reporting on Harvey Weinstein — to answer three questions about Pharoahs, the rulers of ancient Egypt.

