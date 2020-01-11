Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, it is, of course, time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Luke, according to The Wall Street Journal, more and more young people are making sitting down with their parents for a home-cooked meal even better by doing what?

LUKE BURBANK: Skipping it?

SAGAL: No.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Teenagers got to eat.

BURBANK: Oh, these are teenagers. OK. By - are they - is this a habit with helping with the preparation in some way?

SAGAL: I said they're teenagers, Luke.

(LAUGHTER)

BURBANK: So that's a no.

SAGAL: Yeah.

BURBANK: It's a negatory on that, Ghost Rider.

(LAUGHTER)

BURBANK: Can I get a hint?

SAGAL: Yeah. You know, hey kids, did you invite a friend over for dinner? And why is he wearing a DoorDash uniform?

BURBANK: Oh, by just ordering food to the house...

SAGAL: Yes.

BURBANK: ...Through an app.

SAGAL: That's exactly right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Services like GrubHub and DoorDash are making it easier than ever for your kids to avoid your terrible cooking. So here's how it works - and The Wall Street Journal found a couple of cases of which this actually happened. Parent spends a couple hours making a home-cooked meal for the family. And once everybody sits down, the DoorDash guy shows up with Taco Bell...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...That your kid ordered when you weren't watching. What, really? Is your grandma's Doritos Tacos Locos (ph) recipe not good enough?

(LAUGHTER)

ADAM BURKE: Don't you really wish that Norman Rockwell is painting now, just so that...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Yeah.

BURKE: ..."Freedom Of Want" (ph) picture - it's, like, there's no one carving anything. They're just answering the door.

SAGAL: Yeah, I know.

BURBANK: There's a little kid, and in his back pocket, instead of a slingshot, it's a smartphone.

BURKE: (Laughter) Yeah, right.

BURBANK: He's getting in trouble for ordering Taco Bell.

SAGAL: It's one thing when you've cooked a nice meal, and your kid orders takeout. And it's even worse when he's like, mom, I'm short. Can you tip the guy?

(LAUGHTER)

BURKE: I feel like that in the years to come, people are going to - oh, just like my mom used to order, you know?

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "HOMECOOKIN'")

JUNIOR WALKER: (Singing) I need home, home cookin' (ph).

SAGAL: Coming up, we're giving our panelists homework. It's our Bluff the Listener game. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

