Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Thank you, Bill.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: In just a minute, Bill puts on his CGI fur and appears as Ryhmes-abella (ph), the Limerick cat.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: It's the Listener Limerick Challenge. If you'd like to play, give us a call at 1-888-WAITWAIT - that's 1-888-924-8924. But right now, panel, some more questions for you from the week's news.

Adam, there's been a lot of negative reviews of the new "Cats" movie. Can't imagine why.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Some viewers, though, have found a way to enjoy it by doing what before they go see it?

(LAUGHTER)

ROXANNE ROBERTS: You'll never get this one (laughter).

ADAM BURKE: Stabbing out their eyes and ripping off their ears.

(LAUGHTER)

BURKE: No, I know this. I didn't quite do this. I did get drunk when I went to see it. But everyone's getting high, aren't they?

SAGAL: Everyone is getting high, at least a significant number of people, according to The Washington Post...

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: ...Which did a deep dive into this. People are getting stoned out of their minds and then going to see "Cats."

(CHEERING)

LUKE BURBANK: I see some of the audience is way ahead of us on this.

SAGAL: Yes.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: So "Cats," of course, is a movie where these weird human-cat hybrids sing their own names at us for two hours.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And speaking to The Washington Post, stoned audience members gave it great reviews. They ranged from, quote, "the most incredible cinematic experience of my life" to, quote, "vomited four times."

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: May not be rave reviews of "Cats." They are rave reviews of drugs, though.

(LAUGHTER)

BURKE: When I went to see it, a woman behind us, four rows behind us yelled out, I don't like their feet.

(LAUGHTER)

BURKE: Which is a brilliant review.

SAGAL: Yeah, that really...

BURKE: My - if you haven't seen it, there's a bit in it. And my favorite bit, the reason to go and see it is at one point Ian McKellen just shows up. He just goes meow, meow, meow, meow, meow.

(LAUGHTER)

BURKE: And you couldn't tell. There's no way that was in the script.

KURTIS: Right.

(LAUGHTER)

BURKE: He's Ian McKellen. And people are like, well, I mean, I'm not going to argue with Magneto Cat.

SAGAL: Yeah.

(LAUGHTER)

ROBERTS: All right, so I haven't seen this. Do you think it's going to be one of those things where, like, midnight on Friday nights...

BURKE: Yes.

ROBERTS: ...Sort of a cult classic?

BURBANK: I think it's already that.

BURKE: People are going to find out it lines up with dark side of the moon or something. Like, they're just going to...

SAGAL: It's amazing. It lines up with the original Broadway cast album of "Cats."

BURKE: Right. Right.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: The drugs - for some people, the drugs saved the film. For others, it made it worse. One viewer who said, quote, "When Judi Dench turned and looked me directly in the eye..."

BURBANK: Yeah.

SAGAL: "...To let me know that a cat is not a dog, I was terrified."

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Luke, the BBC is dedicated to serving lifelong learners and as such is providing a service for people who want to learn to draw. So the BBC will be broadcasting two straight hours of what?

BURBANK: Is it, like, a still life of something? Is it a bowl of fruit?

SAGAL: No, not still life. No, not a bowl of fruit. It's definitely something to draw, but it's not that.

BURBANK: So this is something that will be projected to the nation, and people will be drawing it.

SAGAL: Yes.

BURBANK: You know, it's giving them something to draw. Can I get a hint as to what it might be?

SAGAL: It's sort of like - well, it's sort of the Bob Ross show but after dark.

(LAUGHTER)

BURBANK: Oh, is it naked models?

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Nude figure models will be broadcast on the BBC. It's called...

BURBANK: Did they not have Cinemax there?

(LAUGHTER)

BURKE: Can I ask? Is this Prince Harry's new job?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: It's called Life Drawing Live - or for short, really dull porn.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: The BBC says the two-hour slow pans of naked people will be used by art students to draw from. Bless the BBC's heart.

ROBERTS: I want specifics here.

(LAUGHTER)

ROBERTS: Are these going to be artfully draped?

SAGAL: No.

ROBERTS: Are they going to be at an angle...

SAGAL: No.

ROBERTS: ...Or - I would think...

SAGAL: No.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: This is the real thing. If you've ever been to a figure drawing class - and I have - it's naked people.

ROBERTS: It's butt, butt.

BURKE: Yes, that too.

(LAUGHTER)

BURKE: Now also that.

ROBERTS: Some of them will be playing volleyball.

ROBERTS: No, can they do...

BURBANK: Is that a nude camp?

(LAUGHTER)

ROBERTS: Can they do that on the BBC?

SAGAL: Apparently, they can.

BURKE: Also, it's English models, so the footage will be uncut.

(LAUGHTER)

BURBANK: Oh.

BURKE: I say footage. It's more like half a foot.

(LAUGHTER)

