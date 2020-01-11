Predictions

Our panelists predict what'll be the hot gadget at next year's Consumer Electronics Show.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the hot item at the next CES in 2021? - Luke Burbank.

LUKE BURBANK: Rumble, a dating app for your Roomba that locates other single vacuums in the area.

(LAUGHTER)

BURBANK: Looking for fun? - Rumble, the dating app that admits it sucks.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: The new Duchess of Sussex robot - this life-like Meghan always smiles, never complains about her in-laws and has no middle fingers.

(LAUGHTER)

BURBANK: And Adam Burke.

ADAM BURKE: Millie, the digital millennial assistant - it replies to every request by just saying, OK, boomer and then rolls out the door to pursue its real passion, walking dogs.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: All right. If any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT, WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Luke Burbank, Roxanne Roberts and Adam Burke.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thanks to all of you for listening - all of you. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll be back with you next week.

