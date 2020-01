Haiti Mourns 10 Years Of Earthquake Aftermath Sunday marks 10 years since a massive earthquake killed at least 100,000 Haitians. As they mark the anniversary, they mourn not only their dead but a lost decade of opportunities.

Haiti Mourns 10 Years Of Earthquake Aftermath Latin America Haiti Mourns 10 Years Of Earthquake Aftermath Haiti Mourns 10 Years Of Earthquake Aftermath Audio will be available later today. Sunday marks 10 years since a massive earthquake killed at least 100,000 Haitians. As they mark the anniversary, they mourn not only their dead but a lost decade of opportunities. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor