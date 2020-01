Jewish Perspectives On Recent Anti-Semitic Violence NPR's Michel Martin speaks with a group of diverse Jewish voices — Sarah Hurwitz, Eli Steinberg and Rebecca Pierce — about the types of conversations they've had in the wake of anti-Semitic attacks.

Jewish Perspectives On Recent Anti-Semitic Violence Jewish Perspectives On Recent Anti-Semitic Violence Jewish Perspectives On Recent Anti-Semitic Violence Audio will be available later today. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with a group of diverse Jewish voices — Sarah Hurwitz, Eli Steinberg and Rebecca Pierce — about the types of conversations they've had in the wake of anti-Semitic attacks. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor