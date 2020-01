Haiti Commemorates 10 Years Since Massive Deadly Earthquake Haitians spent the 10th anniversary of the 7.0 earthquake remembering the more than 100,000 people who were killed. Amid the solemn services, there were calls for political unity.

Haiti Commemorates 10 Years Since Massive Deadly Earthquake

Audio will be available later today.