Surveying Damage At The Iraqi Base That Iran Attacked After the U.S. killed an Iranian general, Iran hit back by firing missiles at an air base in Iraq, which hosts U.S. and coalition troops. How badly was the base damaged?

Surveying Damage At The Iraqi Base That Iran Attacked Middle East Surveying Damage At The Iraqi Base That Iran Attacked Surveying Damage At The Iraqi Base That Iran Attacked Audio will be available later today. After the U.S. killed an Iranian general, Iran hit back by firing missiles at an air base in Iraq, which hosts U.S. and coalition troops. How badly was the base damaged? NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor