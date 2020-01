Thousands Flee Volcanic Eruption In Philippines A volcano south of the Philippine capital Manila is erupting. Ash in the air closed Manila's airport for a time, and tens of thousands of people are evacuating villages near the volcano.

Thousands Flee Volcanic Eruption In Philippines Asia Thousands Flee Volcanic Eruption In Philippines Thousands Flee Volcanic Eruption In Philippines Audio will be available later today. A volcano south of the Philippine capital Manila is erupting. Ash in the air closed Manila's airport for a time, and tens of thousands of people are evacuating villages near the volcano. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor