Accessibility links
'Wilmington's Lie' Author Traces The Rise Of White Supremacy In A Southern City Journalist David Zucchino says Wilmington, N.C., was once a mixed-race community with a thriving black middle class. Then, in 1898, white supremacists staged a murderous coup that changed everything.
NPR logo

'Wilmington's Lie' Author Traces The Rise Of White Supremacy In A Southern City

Listen · 37:52
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/795892582/795943274" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
'Wilmington's Lie' Author Traces The Rise Of White Supremacy In A Southern City

Author Interviews

'Wilmington's Lie' Author Traces The Rise Of White Supremacy In A Southern City

Heard on Fresh Air

Fresh Air

'Wilmington's Lie' Author Traces The Rise Of White Supremacy In A Southern City

Listen · 37:52
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/795892582/795943274" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Journalist David Zucchino says Wilmington, N.C., was once a mixed-race community with a thriving black middle class. Then, in 1898, white supremacists staged a murderous coup that changed everything.

Wilmington's Lie

The Murderous Coup of 1898 and the Rise of White Supremacy

by David Zucchino

Hardcover, 426 pages |

purchase

Buy Featured Book

Title
Wilmington's Lie
Subtitle
The Murderous Coup of 1898 and the Rise of White Supremacy
Author
David Zucchino

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?