'Wilmington's Lie' Author Traces The Rise Of White Supremacy In A Southern City
'Wilmington's Lie' Author Traces The Rise Of White Supremacy In A Southern City
Journalist David Zucchino says Wilmington, N.C., was once a mixed-race community with a thriving black middle class. Then, in 1898, white supremacists staged a murderous coup that changed everything.
Wilmington's Lie
The Murderous Coup of 1898 and the Rise of White Supremacy
Hardcover, 426 pages |purchase
Buy Featured Book
Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?