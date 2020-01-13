Two Wheels, Lots Of Controversy: Electric Scooters And Urban Space

When was the last time you pulled out your phone, hopped on an electric scooter, and zipped off? What about the last time you were walking down the sidewalk...and almost got hit by one?

About two years ago, dock-less electric scooters started appearing on city sidewalks across America. In those years, we've seen thousands of scooters pop up—new companies, new regulations, and new injuries. But one thing remains constant: People either love or hate electric scooters.

We unpack the debate between cities and the tech world over electric scooters. Are they a fun, high-tech transportation solution for American cities? Or are they just causing more problems?

We talk with Clive Thompson, contributing writer for Smithsonian Magazine; Adam Kovacevich, Head of Government Relations for the Americas for Lime; and Gabe Klein, co-founder of Cityfi and former commissioner of the Chicago Department of Transportation all about it.

We produced this show in partnership with Smithsonian Magazine.

