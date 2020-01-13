Accessibility links
Former Export-Import Bank Chairman On How 'Trade Is Not A Four-Letter Word' NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Fred Hochberg, former chair of the Export-Import Bank, about his book Trade Is Not a Four-Letter Word: How Six Everyday Products Make the Case for Trade.
NPR logo

Former Export-Import Bank Chairman On How 'Trade Is Not A Four-Letter Word'

Listen · 5:45
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/795995500/795995501" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Former Export-Import Bank Chairman On How 'Trade Is Not A Four-Letter Word'

Economy

Former Export-Import Bank Chairman On How 'Trade Is Not A Four-Letter Word'

Heard on All Things Considered

Former Export-Import Bank Chairman On How 'Trade Is Not A Four-Letter Word'

Listen · 5:45
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/795995500/795995501" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Fred Hochberg, former chair of the Export-Import Bank, about his book Trade Is Not a Four-Letter Word: How Six Everyday Products Make the Case for Trade.

Trade Is Not a Four-letter Word

How Six Everyday Products Make the Case for Trade

by Fred P. Hochberg

Hardcover, 320 pages |

purchase

Buy Featured Book

Title
Trade Is Not a Four-letter Word
Subtitle
How Six Everyday Products Make the Case for Trade
Author
Fred P. Hochberg

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?